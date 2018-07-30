Zimmer making ‘conscious effort’ to use Barr in pass rush situations

When Anthony Barr was drafted in the first round in 2024 by the Minnesota Vikings, it was expected that he would become a significant pass rusher.

Four years into his career, however, he has been used as an all-around LB as part of a tandem with Eric Kendricks. Throughout this offseason, Barr has been putting an emphasis on pass rushing, working with DEs at times and coming off the edge in five-man front looks during 11-on-11 practice sessions.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said he wants Barr to have more work matching up against offensive linemen.

“Besides some of the technique stuff, it’s feeling comfortable going against bigger, stronger guys,” Zimmer said Monday. “That’s probably the main thing. Sometimes when he rushed against some of the offensive lineman, I wouldn’t say he didn’t have a plan, but he’d get in a certain position and then didn’t know how to react to it or finish it. We’re trying to put him in those situations as much as possible so that he can understand what he has to do when he gets to that spot.”

Of Barr’s 1,050 snaps in 2017, only 142 came from an outside linebacker position, while 829 were from an inside LB spot.

“It’s a conscious effort in to getting him into rush situations where he knows what to do,” Zimmer said. “I really don’t have any concerns when he’s rushing on a back, but sometimes when he gets on a bigger stronger guy, and gets in certain positions he has to know what to do. A lot of it is that, so we just figured we’ve done it all spring long. We just figured that if we’re going to make him be able to do some more things pass rush wise, it’s good to get him down there with the defense line because that’s what they do all day.”

It would come as no surprise if Zimmer was adding a new element to his ever-adapting defense. He has talked throughout the offseason about finding ways to give Everson Griffen rest this season. Zimmer did not make it sound like playing Barr at defensive end was going to be part of the rotation, but that could be a potential option with mostly unproven depth DEs aside from Brian Robison.

“Maybe not so much rotation wise,” the Vikings’ head coach said. “There could be something in the game where we lose a couple ends, and we need a guy to go in there and do that. He’s been practicing there. If we are rushing five guys, and they got five guys to block then we got some one-on-ones for other people.”

Last season Barr had 115 pass rush snaps. While he didn’t post big snap totals, PFF credited him with five QB hits, eight hurries and the third best pass rush grade of any inside linebacker.

“We do a lot of different pressures out of our sub groups, so maybe depending on how he does,” Zimmer said. “We are just trying to utilize our guys the best way we can. If a guy has a skill set of being possibly a pass rusher then we’re going to look at him and see if he can be a pass rusher. If a guy’s a great inside cover guy then we’re going to try and look at him there. It’s really utilizing our guys.“