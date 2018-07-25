Zimmer on Sparano’s passing: ‘We’re going to get through this together’

On the opening day of training camp, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman addressed the recent passing of offensive line coach Tony Sparano.

“We’re going to get through this together,” Zimmer said. “That’s how we do things here. We’re going to continue to fight and get better.”

Sparano died Sunday of natural causes from arteriosclerotic heart disease.

“Tony was a guy that was very confident in his ways,” Zimmer said. “He believed in doing things a certain way. He would grind the guys. He was tough on them. He was exactly what I was looking for in an offensive line coach when I hired him. He had a toughness and mentality.”

Sparano and Zimmer previously worked together with the Dallas Cowboys. He was hired to lead the Vikings’ offensive line in 2016.

“He was one of those coaches that was so driven to be a successful coach and so driven to have our football team be successful in his role,” general manager Rick Spielman said. “I’ve never been around a coach with who put so much time and energy into everything he did. And that was Tony.”

The team canceled activities Friday to attend services for Sparano.