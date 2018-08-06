Brandon Zylstra getting more comfortable at Vikings camp

Over the first week-plus of Minnesota Vikings training camp, a pecking order has started to emerge with the number of receivers battling for a depth position. Former CFL wide receiver Brandon Zylstra has made a strong first impression, highlighted by two excellent catches during the Saturday night practice.

“Every day I feel a little bit more comfortable,” Zylstra said Monday. “You’re starting to see defenses over and over. The veterans on the team are coaching you up, so it’s easier to make adjustments.”

Last season Zylstra brought in 100 passes in the CFL. Early in camp, he’s shown an ability to catch nearly any pass thrown in his direction. He said the adjustment from the CFL back to the NFL hasn’t been an issue.

“I’d say right away it was the field size, cutting it down quite a bit, that took me a second to adjust, just a few practices in OTAs, but I got that back again,” Zylstra said. “The defenses are fairly similar up there, so for the most part it’s pretty much the same game.”

One key for Zylstra to beat out other receivers like Korey Robertson, Chad Beebe, Jeff Badet will be performing well on special teams. He isn’t a kick returner, so the 25-year-old will have to become a blocker and tackler in short order.

“It’s been good, I’ve been working in a little bit of everything so far and I’ve done some stuff I’ve never done before, I’m just trying to stay as versatile as possible,” Zylstra said.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer said Monday Zylstra’s frame gives him an advantage, but there’s still work to be done.

“The one thing that Brandon gives you is that he’s got size, he can play those type of safety positions on special teams,” Priefer said. “He runs well, he’s got really good knee bend, he’s a good athlete. The thing with Brandon is he needs experience. He needs reps. But he wants to, he’s a smart player.”

Priefer noted that Saturday night’s game against Denver will be his best opportunity to analyze the special teams progress of Zylstra and a number of other bubble players.