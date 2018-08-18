Dalvin Cook could make return on Friday against Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS — The progress reports on Dalvin Cook’s return from a torn left ACL have been positive since the Vikings opened training camp. He has been participating in drills, taking some contact and not wearing a knee brace.

But the second-year running back has yet to play in a game since suffering the injury last Oct. 1 against Detroit. That might change on Friday night when the Vikings play host to Seattle in their third preseason game.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the Vikings’ 14-10 loss to Jacksonville on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium — a game in which Cook was held out again — that Cook will play in the exhibition season.

“He’s going to play, we’ve had a plan along with him and when the plan says he plays, he plays,” Zimmer said. “We’re not going to play a game scared. Guys get hurt, they get hurt, that’s just life. We’re not going to say, ‘Oh, shoot, we have too many injuries.'”

Asked if Cook will play against the Seahawks, Zimmer said, “whatever the plan says, is what he’ll do.”

Cook, whose 288 yards rushing in 2017 were the most by any Vikings rookie running back through three games, wouldn’t see extensive action against Seattle but might get a chance to take a few hits and get comfortable with the speed of the game.

It seems unlikely that Cook will return to the field for the Vikings’ fourth preseason game, which will be Aug. 30 in Tennessee. Starters rarely play in that game and the odds of the Vikings putting Cook on the field with a bunch of backups seems extremely remote.

“I’m ready to go,” Cook said last week. “Ball is ball, and when that ball rolls out, I’m going to

go one hundred percent. I’m going to fly around, and I’m going to do me. Like I said before, my knee

is ready to go. I’m ready to play, and it’s just football now.”

The issue for the Vikings is that their offensive line is banged up and, thus, Cook might be put into a game in which the line is not at full strength.

On Saturday, the Vikings only had one regular starter on their line — left tackle Riley Reiff. Zimmer said after the game that starting right guard Mike Remmers should be back from an ankle injury this coming week and that there’s a chance center Pat Elflein (shoulder and ankle) would be activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list “pretty soon.”

There appears to be more uncertainty about the status of right tackle Rashod Hill (ankle), who was replaced by Aviante Collins on Saturday.

But whatever the case is with the line, the Vikings want to get Cook back on the field and, if they are going to do it in the preseason, it appears it will have to be Friday.