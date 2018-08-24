Dalvin Cook on his return: ‘Definitely a milestone’

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ran the ball only two times in Friday night’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, but those two rushes were among the most important of his football career.

Cook’s carries were his first since tearing his ACL on the same turf at US Bank Stadium in Week 4 last season. He sat out the first two preseason games as part of the team’s plan to have him ready to start Week 1.

“It was definitely a milestone,” Cook said following Friday night’s game. “It felt good too. My adrenaline was rushing. I was ready.”

The Vikings’ 2017 second-round pick burst on the scene last year with 354 yards rushing in three-and-a-half games before his injury.

Cook said he feels stronger than he did last season in camp, but he also understands the game better than he did as a rookie.

”Mentally I am a step ahead of where I was last year,” he said. “I know a little more and things slowed down a little more.”

Cook is expected to share the backfield with veteran Latavius Murray, who he has credited for helping him through his recover .

“[Murray] has been a big brother to be since I stepped in Minnesota,” he said. “The whole process, he called me when I had my surgery in Pensacola, when I got back he made sure I was OK, stopped by the house. He got me through the whole process.”

It is unlikely that Cook will play in the team’s fourth preseason game, meaning his first significant action will come September 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.