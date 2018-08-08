Diggs, Barr and Rhodes all sitting out Vikings’ practice

The Vikings were missing some of their star power on Wednesday as wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were sitting out training camp practice at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The team isn’t required to provide injury information during camp so it was unclear why the three did not take part. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who sat out Tuesday, did return on Wednesday.

Barr, who is being paid $12.3 million this season under the fifth-year option in his contract, could be in line for a contract extension at some point but it’s unclear if that is going to happen. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who has made it clear he doesn’t have to talk about injuries during camp, called a press conference last week in order to address “a report” about Barr potentially being traded. Zimmer said the team is not trying to deal the veteran.

Diggs, meanwhile, agreed to a five-year extension worth a total of $81 million last week. The agreement will keep Diggs with the Vikings through 2023.

The Vikings will open the preseason on Saturday night in Denver.