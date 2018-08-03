When discussing Barr’s value, Zimmer points to things beyond the stat sheet

There are a heck of a lot more statistics available today than when Mike Zimmer started coaching in the NFL. In 30 seconds or less, you can find Anthony Barr’s snap count for every game, the opposing QB’s passer rating when targeting that player and how many hurries they had last year against Cleveland.

But when breaking down Barr’s value to the No. 1 ranked Minnesota Vikings defense, Zimmer pointed to something that goes beyond even the most advanced stats.

”He’s smart as heck, so I can tell him to do all kinds of different things, make all kinds of different checks and adjustments,” Zimmer said. “He has great size, length and speed. He dictates the game in a lot of different ways that don’t show up on the stat sheet and to me that’s important.”

Zimmer went in-depth about his appreciation for Barr on Friday while addressing a rumor that the team could try to trade its starting linebacker.

The Vikings’ head coach emphasized the impact that Barr has simply through forcing opponents to gameplan against him.

“Anthony is a guy that has a unique skill set and the fact that he’s excellent in coverage, he’s an excellent rusher, he’s excellent against the run,” Zimmer said. “He’s a guy that other teams account for all the time. It’s not like they come out there and say, ‘OK we’re going to make sure we block Terence Newman.’ They’re going to make sure they block Anthony Barr on every play. There’s not one time that they’re going to say, ‘Alright, forget about Barr.'”

Barr only has 10.5 career sacks in four years but has been highly effective causing pressure when given the opportunity to rush. Throughout training camp, the former first-round pick has worked with the defensive ends in some drills and rushed off the edge in 11-on-11s.

Zimmer may use Barr in more alignments and pass-rushing situations this year to fully utilize his versatility.

“I think it was a point of emphasis,” Barr said. “We tried to incorporate it over the past few years and for whatever reason we would work on it and kind of back away from it, but now I think it’s more of a conscious thing to work at it and give offenses different looks putting me in different positions.”

It’s difficult to put odds on whether Barr will sign a contract extension, but at least for 2018, he will be a vital piece of a Vikings’ defense that is set to match up with many of the league’s best offenses.