As he enters Hall of Fame, we finally know the real Randy Moss

For nearly every football fan who was old enough to remember Randy Moss’s career, it takes about two seconds to think of all the famous incidents involving the Hall of Fame receiver.

Play when I wanna play. Straight cash homie. The mooning. The parking attendant. The not-so-ceremonious return to Minnesota. And on and on…

You also know how he became a Minnesota Viking. Despite other-wordly talent and an outrageously productive career at Marshall, Moss couldn’t shake his past. He had been dismissed from Florida State, he served jail time, he violated probation. And on draft day, teams were too afraid to take a chance on him.

You know how is career ended. A year of retirement, appearances on UStream, an underwhelming comeback with the San Francisco 49ers.

After he called it quits, some expected Moss to disappear. His distain for media was obvious during his career, it was highly questionable whether he would ever join the dark side as a broadcaster. It was easy to wonder how well he would handle his post-career life. Many NFL’ers struggle if they don’t find that next step.

But instead of going away, Randy decided to let us all in.

While he wasn’t thrilled with the final product of the ESPN 30 for 30 film Rand University, its release marked the beginning of a change in the perception of Moss. The movie touched on Moss’s tiny-town upbringing in a single-parent home, the racism he endured in high school and his tumultuous journey to the NFL.

Director Marquis Daisy explained in an ESPN release his findings after spending time documenting Moss’s life.

“He is a very complex and private individual,” Daisy wrote. “He has traditionally been hands-off with the media, for a reason. Throughout the course of his career, he has kept a very close-knit circle, and through this film, I wanted to give the audience insight into why this is. Second, I wanted to make the town of Rand, West Virginia, as big of a character as Moss himself. His unparalleled affection for this place that he calls home, despite a turbulent relationship with the state of West Virginia, is captivating and a big part of who he is today.”

The film showed us there was an explanation for Moss’s discomfort — and at times petulance. It told us there was so much we didn’t understand.

Rand University reminded us how easy it is to judge someone from the outside. Former Viking Moe Williams told 1500ESPN that there was a huge gap between how teammates saw Moss and how he was viewed on the outside.

“There’s stories that nobody knows with Randy like when he brought the young lady that was ill in the locker room,” Williams said. “Those are things he didn’t want out in the media. It was about being there for that young lady. You very seldom ever saw that in the media because he wanted it that way.”

This isn’t to say that Moss’s errors should be erased simply because there was a cause for them. His missteps are part of his story.

What’s helped his cause in Moss’s post-career days is that he’s been contrite. In a press conference to announce that he had been inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor, the legendary receiver took ownership of his errors and talked about moving forward.

“I think I lived and learned from a lot of my mistakes and I think they were my own personal mistakes,” Moss said. “And it’s not about pointing the finger, it’s just that I’m grown up and I’m happily married, I’ve got a family and we’re straight, so now I can just reflect back on the touchdowns, the games against the Green Bay Packers, the games against the Chicago Bears, all that stuff was great for me, all the memories – good and bad – I won’t trade ’em for nothing.”

In that same press conference, Moss even went as far as admitting that he regretted isolating himself.

“I know that really sounds weird, but I really didn’t do anything outside of the game of football,” Moss said. “I didn’t go anywhere, I didn’t like to mingle a lot, I only cared about football. I think that was probably one of my worst attributes, [not] trying to branch out outside of the game. Hey, that’s what I grew up believing.”

Maybe the combination of age and a budding broadcaster career has helped Moss find his voice. Being on ESPN every Sunday morning gives him an opportunity to shape how the next generation of NFL fans think of Randy Moss. And one thing they will probably notice: Moss doesn’t know how to put on a fake TV face, he can only be Randy.

So as he enters the Hall of Fame on Saturday night, we feel much closer to the truth about Randy Moss than we did when he retired. The years in between have quieted the criticisms and opened us up to Moss as a human being.

Still, Moss’s speech is one of the most anticipated in the Hall of Fame’s history because it feels like there’s still so much we don’t know.