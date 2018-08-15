LISTEN NOW

Jags CB Ramsey slams many QBs, praises Cousins

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler August 15, 2018 12:52 pm

In an interview with GQ, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave his highly-candid thoughts on a number of quarterbacks throughout the NFL. Among his most notable opinions included calling Josh Allen “trash” and saying Matt Ryan is “overrated.” But Ramsey wasn’t all negative. He had good things to say about Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“I think he’s good,” Ramsey said. “I think he’s a winner. He’s a hell of a competitor. Coming off the play action, he’s the best quarterback in the league. Play action passing, he’s a hell of a quarterback.”

Cousins and Ramsey, who was one of the league’s best defensive backs last year, have not faced each other since the former Florida State corner came into the league. And they won’t face each other this week during joint practices either because Ramsey is — coincidentally — suspended by the team for a week for comments he made about Jacksonville’s local media.

Some other notes on QBs that Ramsey talked about:

  • Ben Roethlisberger “ain’t all that” because his receivers, especially Antonio Brown, go get the ball
  • Russell Wilson is good, he’s a really good leader
  • Joe Flacco “sucks”
  • Lamar Jackson should have been taken higher
  • Marcus Mariota is a great quarterback
  • Tyrod Taylor is better than he gets credit for
  • Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady do not suck

