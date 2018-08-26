Kyle Sloter has made a strong case to stick with the Vikings

It was evident how much the Minnesota Vikings liked quarterback Kyle Sloter when they released a backup tight end to keep him on the active roster before last year’s playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

The 24-year-old quarterback, who was cut by the Denver Broncos last year despite a strong preseason, led a game-winning drive on Friday night to beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-20. The go-ahead score came on a bullet throw to Chad Beebe as Sloter was rolling to his left.

Pro Football Focus noted that 11 of Sloter’s 13 passes were accurate on Friday night (he also had two throw-aways).

“It was fun, there’s definitely things I can do better,” Sloter said. “Some of the setbacks were on me and I could have done better with those. The overall outcome of the game is awesome but I’m going to get back in the film room as soon as I can. I’m sure I’ll watch it before the night’s over and make the necessary corrections to come out here and be even better.

Overall he couldn’t be much better this preseason. Sloter has gone 30-for-41 for 236 yards and three touchdowns, good for a 111.4 rating. He also rushed for a score against the Broncos.

“I’ve had a unique opportunity to go out there with some guys who are in the same position as me and help lead some new guys that are coming into the NFL,” Sloter said. “It’s been cool. Not many people get put in a position to have the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to go win the game.”

Sloter’s performance this preseason is nearly identical to how he played with the Broncos last preseason when he was 31-for-43 with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The former Norther Colorado quarterback has not always been as sharp in limited practice reps as he has been in games, which may affect the Vikings’ decision making, but the arm strength and athleticism that caught the front office’s eye has been on display during games.

Sloter will have one more chance to shine as he will likely see a large number of snaps in the Vikings’ final preseason game against Tennessee.