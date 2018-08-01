Mike Boone could have the early leg up in RB competition

The 2017 version of Minnesota Vikings training camp left no questions about who the top three running backs would be. Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon’s spots were set in stone from Day 1. But with McKinnon in San Francisco now, the No. 3 spot has a trio of contenders. And the early leader for the job appears to be Mike Boone.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat was signed as an undrafted free agent following a mix of ups and downs during his four-year college career. In Boone’s first two seasons, he averaged 6.8 yards per carry, but as a junior and senior, he gained only 4.0 yards per rush. However, his receiving picked up over his final two college years as the young running back picked up 44 catches between 2016 and 2017.

Where Boone stood out from the prospect pack was in some of his test results. His 42-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-7 broad jump were well above average for a running back.

That athleticism has shown early in camp as Boone has received some reps with the first team. Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo has also noticed his receiving ability and his approach to NFL camp.

“For a young guy, he runs really, really good routes out of the back field,” DeFilippo said. “He’s a mature guy. He takes pride in his job. He’s very mature for a rookie, very mature for a rookie. Doesn’t say much, just comes out here and does his job which is what you should do as a rookie, keep your mouth shut and do your job. I’m really, really pleased where he’s at right now. He’s done a really, really nice job. I’m really pleased where he’s at.”

Competing for the job with Boone are Mack Brown, who had a handful of NFL carries in Washington over the last two years, and another UDFA Roc Thomas.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins made it clear he is a Mack Brown fan.

“I have always felt that Mack Brown is a very talented running back with great athleticism,” Cousins said. “In Washington he did not get to play as much as maybe he or I would have liked but, when he did come in usually explosive things would happen. I remember in a four-minute offense against the Bears he took a run to the house that was probably a 60 or 70-yard run. He also came in a four-minute situation against the Raiders and had some explosive runs. So, when he has gotten his hands on the football even in preseason he has been very dynamic and so he will have another chance in this preseason to show what he can do and the tools are there to be a very good back in this league.”

It will be easier to tell which running back is ahead in the race when we get into preseason games, but for now it would appear Roc Thomas will have the toughest time winning the job. However, he is a former five-star recruit out of high school who showed the ability to catch the ball after he transferred to Jacksonville State.

“It just depends on, a little bit, of their skill set,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “Mike Boone is a little bit different skill set than Mack Brown. Can they catch the ball, can they block protections, what kind of runner are they. Then we try to fit it where it’s best with us. It’s nice having a change of pace back like you say or a 1 and 1A and a change of pace or third down back. It’s really about who the best guys are and how we can utilize them.”