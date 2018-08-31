Which players on the trade block could intrigue the Vikings?

In a recent column looking at upcoming cutdown days, Sports Illustrated football insider Albert Breer mentioned a number of players who could be on the trade block as teams approach final roster decisions. Several of the names could catch the Minnesota Vikings’ eye. Let’s have a look at a few of the players mentioned that could be of interest…

Eagles G Chance Warmack

The 2013 first-round pick had his moments with the Tennessee Titans, but ultimately fell out of favor and landed with the Eagles, where he played 321 snaps last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up just one sack and one QB hit during his limited duty. With uncertainty on the offensive line, the Vikings could use another guard with starting experience, especially one who is in his prime at 27 years old. The question is: Would the Eagles make a trade with the Vikings?

Colts OT Austin Howard

As a starter in Baltimore last season, the 31-year-old Howard was not dominant by any means, but rather had an average year. His Pass Blocking Efficiency — which is the percentage of snaps he allowed a QB pressure — was nearly identical to that of Mike Remmers and was ahead of Vikings likely starter Rashod Hill. If the Vikings aren’t confident in Hill’s progress and aren’t ready to throw Brian O’Neill or Aviante Collins into the starting job, they could consider dealing for Howard.

Bears C Hroniss Grasu

Making a deal within the division might not be possible, but the Vikings did get a good look at Grasu last year in Week 17 when he had 56 total snaps and did not allow a QB hurry up the middle. He isn’t starting caliber, but the Vikings could look for any interior offensive lineman who would provide them depth.

Steelers QB Josh Dobbs

It’s unlikely the Vikings would have much interest in Dobbs, but that would depend on what they think of Trevor Siemian’s camp. He struggled in preseason, causing some fans to wonder if Kyle Sloter would be the No. 2. While Mike Zimmer said the backup job is still Siemian’s, it was interesting that he played the entire first half on Thursday.

Raiders DL Mario Edwards

The Vikings are probably set on the defensive line with Jaleel Johnson appearing to be the backup at both three-technique and nose tackle. However, Edwards hasn’t turned 25 yet and showed some potential in 2015 when he produced 30 QB pressures.

Notable players cut on Friday…

Around the league, cuts began before Saturday’s cutdown deadline. Here are a few of the most interesting players who the Vikings could sign…

Texans WR Braxton Miller – Showed some potential as a receiver out of Ohio State, but caught only 34 passes in two years for Houston.

Texans OL Roderick Johnson – Former Pitt lineman and fifth-round pick of the Texans.

Cowboys DE Kony Ealy – An effective pass rusher with the Panthers, but his effectiveness has faded over the last two years

Falcons OT Austin Pasztor – Was fairly effective in relief for Cleveland in 2016

Browns WR Jeff Janis – Had some moments with the Packers, grabbed 24 total passes in four years

Texans P Shane Lechler – Ryan Quigley was solid in 2017, so the Vikings are likely set. If not, Lechler could get consideration.