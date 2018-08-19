Report: Adrian Peterson to meet with Washington on Monday

Adrian Peterson’s career in the NFL might not be done after all.

The former Vikings running back has been contacted by the Washington Redskins and will be brought in Monday for a visit, according to John Keim of ESPN.

Peterson, who was the seventh pick in the 2007 by the Vikings and played for Minnesota through 2016, spent last season with New Orleans and Arizona. The Cardinals released the 33-year-old in March and he was cleared from a neck injury in the spring. That injury brought an early end to Peterson’s 2017 season.

Washington has been dealing with injuries at the running back position and is looking to add depth. Rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season because of an ACL injury. Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall suffered ankle injuries in Washington’s second preseason game.

Also set to visit Washington are running backs Jamaal Charles, 31, and Orleans Darkwa, 26. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported those visits were set to take place.

Peterson is the Vikings’ all-time leading rusher with 11,747 yards, putting him 4,929 yards ahead of Robert Smith, who is in second place. Peterson has 12,276 rushing yards and is 12th all-time in the NFL. He is only 3 yards behind Marshall Faulk and is 36 yards from 10th-place holder Jim Brown.

Peterson averaged only 3.4 yards per carry last season, but he ran for more than 130 yards twice in six games with the Cardinals.