Report: Adrian Peterson set to sign with Washington

Adrian Peterson has landed a job in the NFL.

The former Vikings running back worked out for Washington on Monday and, according to NFL Media, will sign with the team.

It's a 1-year deal. A chance to prove he still has it at age 33. https://t.co/W22D9XFH2A — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2018

Washington has been dealing with injuries at the running back position and was looking to add depth. Rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season because of an ACL injury. Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall suffered ankle injuries in Washington’s second preseason game.

Running backs Jamaal Charles, 31, and Orleans Darkwa, 26, also visited with Washington over the weekend.

Peterson, who was the seventh pick in the 2007 draft by the Vikings and played for Minnesota through 2016, spent last season with New Orleans and Arizona. The Cardinals released the 33-year-old in March and he was cleared from a neck injury in the spring. That injury brought an early end to Peterson’s 2017 season.

Peterson is the Vikings’ all-time leading rusher with 11,747 yards, putting him 4,929 yards ahead of Robert Smith. Peterson has 12,276 rushing yards and is 12th all-time in the NFL. He is only 3 yards behind Marshall Faulk and is 36 yards from 10th-place holder Jim Brown.

Peterson averaged only 3.4 yards per carry last season, but he ran for more than 130 yards twice in six games with the Cardinals.