Report: Vikings CB Alexander ‘escaped serious injury’ with ankle issue

Minnesota Vikings nickel corner Mackensie Alexander left Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury. On Sunday he underwent an MRI, which came back with no serious signs of injury, according to KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson.

Alexander is earmarked for the starting slot corner job. Last year he was a rotational corner, backing up veteran Terence Newman.

Rookie Mike Hughes took some first-team reps at nickel last week and may see more action there in this week’s practices.