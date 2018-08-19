Report: Vikings CB Alexander ‘escaped serious injury’ with ankle issue

Minnesota Vikings nickel corner Mackensie Alexander left Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury. On Sunday he underwent an MRI, which came back with no serious signs of injury, according to KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson.
Alexander is earmarked for the starting slot corner job. Last year he was a rotational corner, backing up veteran Terence Newman.
Rookie Mike Hughes took some first-team reps at nickel last week and may see more action there in this week’s practices.
#Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander had an MRI done on his injured ankle this morning. Told it didn’t show anything seriously bleeped up. So that’s good news. Team may update further on sprain, sprain type tomorrow. Sprains can be tricky. But it does appear he escaped serious injury.
— Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 19, 2018