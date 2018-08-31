Report: Vikings’ Sherels, Alexander have been discussed in possible trades

Two Minnesota Vikings cornerbacks’ names have been on the trade block according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Breer mentioned in his latest column for SI that Mackensie Alexander and Marcus Sherels have been discussed.

Breer wrote:

“Among the interesting names I’ve heard discussed: Steelers QB Josh Dobbs, Vikings CBs Marcus Sherels and Mackensie Alexander, Lions RB Ameer Abdullah, Packers WR Trevor Davis and CB Quinten Rollins, Raiders DL Mario Edwards, and Texans WR Braxton Miller. Those are among dozens, of course. And as I said, keep your eye out for something more in-depth before the final cuts.”

Naturally that would indicate the Vikings are very pleased with first-round draft pick Mike Hughes, who has been competing for the nickel and punt returning jobs with Alexander and Sherels, respectively. The Vikings might also want to find a way to keep UDFA Holton Hill on the 53-man roster.

Breer also name dropped three offensive linemen that could catch the Vikings’ eye as we approach cutdown day: Austin Howard (Colts), Chance Warmack (Eagles) and Hroniss Gras (Bears).

With injuries at wide receiver and a lack of standout players down the depth chart at tight end, they could also target depth at the skill positions.