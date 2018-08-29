Reports: Packers, Rodgers agree to record-setting extension

The Minnesota Vikings will be seeing Aaron Rodgers under center for the Green Bay Packers for quite awhile longer.

On Wednesday, the team and Rodgers agreed to an extension worth $103 million guaranteed over four years, according to multiple reports from NFL Network and ESPN.

Rodgers still has two years remaining on his current deal but he will collect a large portion of the money in the first year.

Green Bay’s deal with Rodgers surpasses that of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed for $84 million guaranteed this offseason.

However, Cousins is being credited for pushing QB contracts upward. Washington franchise tagged him for two years before letting him hit the market.

With the new extension Rodgers, 34, will likely play the remainder of his career in Green Bay.