Seven things we’ve learned about the Vikings in the first seven days of camp

The Minnesota Vikings held their annual night practice on Saturday, drawing a packed house to watch the team go through individual drills, 11-on-11s and kicking situations. The event at TCO Performance marked the seventh full team practice. Since the Vikings have a day off on Sunday, let’s have a look at some of the biggest takeaways so far…

The offensive line is dinged up

If you were already concerned about the Vikings’ offensive line heading into this season, then after seven days you are probably hovering over the panic button. Camp began with just Pat Elflein missing, but with the expectation he would be back on the field soon. Through seven days, not only is Elflein not practicing yet, but Mike Remmers and Nick Easton are also hurt. There has been no official word on either. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported Remmers’ injury is not serious. It’s unclear what is ailing Easton. Tackle Rashod Hill was also limited in several practices due to illness.

So that means the backups have gotten in a lot of work. Second-round draft pick Brian O’Neill has taken a large number of first-team reps at right tackle filling in for Hill while Tom Compton and Danny Isidora have filled the guard spots. Cornelius Edison took Easton’s spot at Saturday night’s practice.

“It’s tough,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “It’s not ideal. Pat will be back, but it’s good practice for when inevitably something happens during the season and we have to shuffle around. I guess it’s getting us prepared for that. But it isn’t easy to have a new center every other snap.”

The only silver lining to starters missing time is that we are still over one month away from playing a real football game. The team can assess the best fits for the backups and get a better idea where the 2017 fifth-rounder Isidora stands in his progression.

“It’s good preparation for what can happen,” Cousins said. “Whether it’s the receivers, O-line, tight ends because you never know at what point of the season they will be up and ready to go. Even players who get released in camp could be back Week 7 or 8 because of injuries. Everybody matters, you just have to get them involved.”

The kicking competition remains open

Since the Vikings invested a fifth-round pick in Daniel Carlson, it would be natural to think he would be the favorite to win the job, but neither kicker is running away with the job so far. The night practice was friendly to Carlson, who nailed a kick around 60 yards with air to spare. Carlson is also superior at kickoffs. But Kai Forbath also made the deep kick. The determining factor will likely be how each performs when they get kicks in actual preseason games.

Brandon Zylstra has taken the early Mr. Mankato lead

On one drive Saturday night, Zylstra made back-to-back outstanding catches. The former CFL’er has shown outstanding hands and an ability to win the ball when it comes his way. His play has made fight for a job on the receiving corps quite interesting as Stacy Coley and Tavarres King have both been dinged up and Kendall Wright hasn’t seen many first-team reps.

“When I said the young guys are making some plays, that’s exactly who I was talking about,” Stefon Diggs said. “As far as showing some consistency getting better, committed to learning new things and taking it each day by day. I like him.”

Laquon Treadwell is off to a promising start

Last year’s conversations surrounding Treadwell in camp were similar to this year, but instead of getting nicked up and missing some time, he has been a regular standout. On Friday Treadwell had the highlight of the day catching a deep pass from Cousins against Trae Waynes. We won’t know whether he’s going to take another step under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo until the regular season, but if you are looking for positive signs out of the 2016 first-round pick, there are plenty so far.

“I’m really proud of that guy,” DeFilippo said. “He has worked his butt off to really improve. I think from what I’ve heard he has matured. You see a young man having some success and not letting that success go to his head. We are going to continually challenge him every single day to stay mentally focused. He can do that. There is no doubt in my mind he can do that. I’m really happy where he is right now. Obviously, you saw him make a bunch of plays yesterday in the red zone. With that body type, that is a unique guy. That is a big guy that can run fast so we need him to keep progressing.”

The offense is making progress

You guessed it: The defense is ahead of the offense. At this moment, the all-time camp cliche is true. However, Cousins said he and the rest of the Vikings’ squad are getting to the point where they are getting things down like hand signals, reactions to blitzes and so forth.

“It’s a work in progress, it really always will be,” Cousins said. “I was really pleased with one of the final periods, a move-the-ball we call it where we are playing unscripted football where we are reacting to the situation and I thought the groups moved the ball and did a nice job.”

The battle for the backfield is up in the air

Mike Boone, Mack Brown and Roc Thomas are all in a fight for one job and so far, it’s a toss up between Boone and Brown. On Saturday night, Brown saw first and second team reps filling in for Dalvin Cook, who did not participate, while Boone took mostly third-team reps. But Boone has seen his fair share of practice time with the starters. The Vikings like Boone’s athleticism, but Cousins raved about his time in Washington with Brown. While Thomas is behind at the moment, preseason games could change that.

Anthony Barr is not getting traded

This is certainly a thing we learned during a surprise press conference on Friday. Contract extensions were the talk of the offseason and Barr is still without one. The issue hasn’t been any type of distraction — in fact the biggest conversation has been around Barr’s increased role as an edge rusher. It will be worth watching both how he’s used and if the Vikings are able to work out a deal with him.