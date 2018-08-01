With starters on the shelf, depth linemen get a look at Vikings camp

Heading into training camp, the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line was one of the team’s biggest question marks.

How would Pat Elflein look in his return? Would Rashod Hill show signs of improvement? How would Mike Remmers adapt to right guard? Can the depth players be trusted? Of all of those questions, we have only gotten hints to the answer of one of them over the first few days.

Hill has missed a large chunk of snaps with an illness, Remmers suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday that will keep him out a few days according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Elflein is yet to return from ankle and shoulder surgery.

The upside to having three starters out or limited is that the Vikings’ second-team linemen get opportunities to practice against the likes of Linval Joseph and Danielle Hunter.

With starting left guard Nick Easton at center and Remmers dinged up, veteran Tom Compton and 2017 fifth-round pick Danny Isidora have subbed in. At right tackle, rookie Brian O’Neill has exclusively seen action in place of Hill.

When the Vikings picked O’Neill in the second round, the expectation appeared to be that he would see limited action early in his career. The highly-athletic lineman started out as a tight end in college and has only begun to fully adapt to one of the toughest positions in the sport.

“He’s getting better every day,” offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said. “Watch him get to the second level today. He gets there with ease. Now the thing he needs to keep working on is his anchor, his hands, and his angles in pass protection. You see a guy get to the second level like him, it’s pretty special.”

Compton has been in the NFL since being drafted in the sixth round by Washington in 2013. He played a large portion of the 2014 season as a starter, but has only 621 snaps since then. Pro Football Focus credited him with zero sacks and 14 total pressures allowed in 2017 in 210 pass blocking snaps and gave him the 47th best run grade out of 100 guards to play more than 100 snaps last season.

Isidora saw 147 snaps last year, allowing six pressures in 85 pass plays. In his lone start against the Cleveland Browns, he had ups and downs but showed flashes of his athleticism. The biggest question about him coming out of college was his ability to handle powerful interior defensive linemen.

“Isidora has enough talent to become a starter, but his issues holding up against power could derail those plans if he doesn’t address them,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote.

At one point head coach Mike Zimmer hinted that others would mix in, but thus far that is yet to happen. Sixth-round pick guard Colby Gossett and tackle Aviante Collins would figure to be next in line if there are opportunities to see first-team reps throughout the week.

“Just trying to work through the process of figuring out who the best five are,” Zimmer said.

Last year the Vikings made a last-second change by cutting Alex Boone and moving Easton to left guard prior to the opener against the Saints, so much can change over the coming weeks. At very least, the projected backups will get a chance to prove themselves against elite talent.