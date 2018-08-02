Thielen on his contract: ‘I’m worried about football’

When you compare production to dollars, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has one of the best value contracts in the NFL.

Around the league this offseason players like Julio Jones, Le’Veon Bell, Aaron Donald and Earl Thomas have sat out while they wait for new deals. But following a five-year, $72 million extension for Stefon Diggs, Thielen won’t be making any noise about his deal, which will pay him only around $13 million over the next three years.

“For me I’m worried about football, I’m worried about coming out here and practicing and grinding every single day, that’s why I pay an agent, that’s why I have an agent, he takes care of that stuff so I don’t have to worry about it,” Thielen said. “When I signed my contract before last season, that’s why I did it, I didn’t want to have to worry about money, I didn’t want to have to worry about my contract.”

Thielen’s agent could potentially approach the Vikings about a new deal following this season. Last year Thielen racked up 91 receptions. Now with the price set by Diggs, who had 64 catches last year, there would be a strong case for re-working his contract rather than letting it play out through 2020.

Over the past few years, Thielen and Diggs have risen to become the top receiving tandem in the NFL. Thielen said Thursday that they drive each other’s success.

”When we’re in the building in meeting rooms we hold each other accountable,” Thielen said. “Diggs is the first one to tell me I ran a terrible route and that’s how you want it to be. You want a guy who’s going to push you.”

Opponents struggled to slow down either player last season as Diggs and Thielen both ranked in Pro Football Focus’s top 10 receivers. Thielen said Diggs’ presence makes it harder for defenses to focus on just one of them.

”The best offenses that I’ve ever seen are the teams that can’t just go to one guy,” Thielen said. “Also when you have a really good receiver like Diggs, it opens up for other guys to get the ball as well. That’s why you want those guys on your team, you want guys who are big-time playmakers on your team.”