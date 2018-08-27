Vikings DC: Danielle Hunter has made a ‘big jump’

Danielle Hunter has only played 51 snaps in preseason for the Minnesota Vikings, but he’s been a major disrupter. According to Pro Football Focus, he has one sack, one hurry, a batted pass and two run stuffs. And to Vikings fans watching on TV, he’s noticeably blown up opposing tackles a number of times.

On Tuesday, George Edwards was asked about Hunter’s strong preseason and training camp. The Vikings’ defensive coordinator said he’s seen growth in the soon-to-be 24-year-old.

“I really think he has made a big jump,” Edwards said. “Feeling comfortable systematically as well as technique and fundamental wise of what we’re asking him to do. He’s not thinking nearly as much.”

Over his first three seasons, Hunter has picked up 25.5 sacks in 46 games. This offseason he signed a long-term contract for five years, $72 million.

“You can really see his athleticism as we go through the preseason,” Edwards said. “He’s really gotten off of the ball and effected the quarterback, getting him off of the spot, those kind of things, but he’s also very good versus the run.”

With Everson Griffen on the shelf for the last two preseason games with an infection in his leg, Hunter has worked at the right defensive end. The Vikings are likely to work Hunter in on both sides of the formation this season.

“I think just being comfortable with going from that side,” Edwards said. “The biggest thing is your footwork, especially taking on the run game, the foot that you got up and how you’re coming off. I think that’s primarily it, but Everson [Griffen] has played on both sides, Danielle has played on both sides, so that’s good that we have the flexibility of being able to move those guys around during the course of the season.”