Vikings DE Bower learning to deal with death as he battles for playing time

If you have ever had a moment where something takes you by such surprise, you have to walk outside and make sure the world is still spinning on its axis, you understand what Tashawn Bower went through when he heard the news that Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano passed away.

Seriously? Another one?

Within a matter of months, Bower saw tragedy strike several men who helped him along his journey to the NFL.

On the morning of Sparano’s death, the Vikings’ defensive end tweeted:

Man, when it rains it pours. Rest In Peace coach Sparano. Prayers going to your family and friends and our Viking organization. Lost 4 coaches in the past 2 months. Wishing I was able to reverse time and tell not just these people but everyone that’s import to me I appreciate you

One month and four days before the Vikings’ organization mourned Sparano, Bower woke up to news of his former Kenilworth wrestling wrestling coach Bobby Jeans dying in a car accident at age 42.

Bower wrestled at first only with football in mind, but continued because he appreciated the lessons learned from his coach.

“I wrestled to get better at football, for footwork, stamina, hand-eye coordination, I just did it for football at first but after being with Coach Jeans I was like ‘wow, I really like this,’” Bower said. “I did it for another year and he coached me then, too. It was hard when I found out he passed away. It’s just tough seeing these people fly by and leave all of the sudden. You can’t take any day for granted.”

On July 16, Bower’s ex Immaculata High School assistant football coach Michael Cleary died at age 67.

”He had a great energy,” Bower said. “He would always bring the high energy and excitement and just kind of relax people when situations were tense. He was a guy who knew exactly what to say when things weren’t going great and get guys’ mindset right when we needed to get going. He was the voice that we needed.”

Cleary was also a lacrosse coach and had been inducted into the Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2016. It was Cleary’s personality that stuck with Bower throughout his time at LSU and now with the Vikings.

“As you mature and get older you realize those are the things that matter. It’s not always the coaches who rah-rah, it’s the ones who know exactly what to say,” Bower said. “It’s not always the ones who yell at you but the ones who understand what’s going on and how to talk to kids at a younger age.”

Eight days later, Bower and his teammates were mourning the loss of Sparano.

“It just happened back-to-back-to-back,” Bower said. “It really puts things in perspective about life and how fast it can be and how fast people can go and how you should really take the time out of your day to just say hello or to check on someone because you never know when you’ll get to talk to them again.”

Following a summer of tragedy, the young defensive lineman is tasked with competing for a job. After winning a roster spot in last year’s camp and seeing a touch of NFL action in 2017, he has an opportunity to earn a position as a rotational pass rusher. But the loss of people close to him is tough to shake.

“You just wish you said hello or something like that,” Bower said. “Anything just to see how they’re doing because you never know when someone’s last day is…it’s hard because you’re out here on the field competing and you just have to focus on the white lines.”

Bower is lucky enough to have veterans around him who have been through everything. Everson Griffen struggled with off-field issues early in his career, Linval Joseph was shot in the leg in 2014, and Danielle Hunter was once like Bower, a young, raw prospect from LSU looking to crack the lineup.

Given an opportunity to see the dominant Vikings defensive linemen work up close, Bower is soaking up lessons from the Pro Bowlers around him. Asked what made Griffen and Hunter such good pass rushers, Bower said:

“I think it’s because they’re great listeners. They are both extremely coachable, they both and come every day with a passion and a mindset to get better at the little things and that’s what it takes.”

Over the offseason he worked to gain strength an work in his “little 10-yard box.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer said he is seeing progress.

“He’s getting better every day,” Zimmer said. “He’s a lot stronger and more physical now. He’s still working on the really good techniques that Andre [Patterson] teaches, so it’s still little steps as we go. But he’s doing a good job.”

Bower noted that he’s more comfortable with his teammates, the schedule and his overall surroundings than he was as a rookie last year. But it will be a long time before he gets over the feeling of the past few months.

“This is the first time it’s happened like that,” Bower said. “I’ve never really experienced anything, especially like that fast. All those people were really quick. It was definitely hard.”