Vikings kicking competition remains close as preseason games approach

In Saturday’s night practice, both Kai Forbath and rookie Daniel Carlson had an opportunity to show off.

The Minnesota Vikings’ kickers each bombed kicks through the uprights from around 58 yards. As they jockey for position heading into this weekend’s preseason opener, special teams coach Mike Priefer said there is no clear leader for the job.

“They’ve both done a nice job in field goals,” Priefer said. “They’re both 12-of-14, kickoffs, as you would expect Daniel is a little bit stronger. Kai has to use his finesse and figure out where to place the ball and use his veteran savvy. It’s very close right now, they’re both working very hard.”

The Vikings drafted Carlson in the fifth round despite Forbath’s success in field goal kicking over the past two seasons. Forbath went 15-for-15 in 2016 and 32-for-38 in 2017, but missed eight extra point attempts.

Priefer said the team has not yet decided which kicker will go first or what type of rotation they will have throughout the preseason.

“Coach Zimmer and I haven’t talked about it, I brought it up in a personnel meeting, he’s going to think about it and I are going to talk about it later in the week,” Priefer said.

The Vikings’ kickers will have a chance to bomb field goals from deep with the altitude in Denver.

“You have to avoid the trap of going out there and trying to kill the ball,” Priefer said.