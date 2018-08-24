Vikings LB Williams fined for hit on Jaguars’ QB

Antwione Williams’ sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler in the Minnesota Vikings’ second preseason game was likely the most shared highlight of the preseason to date.

Not because of his impressive burst off the edge, rather the bewilderment of players, fans and reporters alike across the board. It turns out that Williams was not only penalized for “putting his body weight on the quarterback,” but he was also fined $20,054 for the infraction.

True story. Antwione Williams got fined $20,054 for putting his body weight on the QB while making the hit. https://t.co/KlfL2F21Ii — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2018

Following the game, head coach Mike Zimmer said he agreed with the penalty.

Williams was on the Vikings’ practice squad last year and is currently battling for a job.

Here is the hit: