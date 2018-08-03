The Vikings, regression and the weight of expectations

Minnesota Vikings players, coaches (and even co-owner Mark Wilf) are put in a strange spot when they are asked about having sky-high expectations.

On one hand, it’s as obvious as calling the grass green to say the Vikings have their bar set on the Super Bowl. On the other hand, expectations are a trap.

Last season the Vikings went 13-3 being a magical run by quarterback Case Keenum, a career backup who had every fluttering pass land in the hands of a Vikings receiver, including one to win the divisional game against the New Orleans Saints. They also started the same 11 players on defense that started in the opening playoff game. And the Vikings matched up against Brett Hundley rather than Aaron Rodgers twice and a rookie QB in Mitch Trubisky twice.

Anyone with any cracks in their rose-colored glasses recognizes the challenge of repeating a year in which everything goes right. But nobody wants to say that. Of course, it’s no surprise that Mike Zimmer would be the one to hint at the downside of Super Bowl aspirations.

“Having high expectations is a good thing,” Zimmer said. “It’s bad for coaches, but it’s good for fans and everybody else.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included the Vikings as a team likely to have fewer wins this year than last year, even with the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Barnwell wrote:

It’s no surprise the Vikings’ defense was great last season, but it was able to pull off one of the most remarkable outlier seasons in recent memory by allowing opposing offenses to convert on only 25.3 percent of third-down attempts. Pro-football-reference.com has play-by-play data going back through 1994, and no team over that time frame was stingier on third down than last year’s Vikings. Even great defenses can’t keep that up.

If the Vikings were to repeat their No. 1 ranked defense in 2018, they would join some special company. The 2013 and 2014 Seattle Seahawks. 2011/2012 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2007/2008 Steelers are the only teams to lead the league in yards allowed in back-to-back years since 2000.

One reason for that is schedule strength. This year the Vikings are slated to match up with Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers (x2), Carson Wentz and the high-powered Rams offense that led the league in points last year.

Even if Zimmer realizes the difficulty of the task ahead and low likelihood of a repeat 13-win season, he can’t ask his players to downplay the fact they are shooting for the moon, especially when roster is stacked with Pro Bowlers in their primes.

“I don’t think it’s their job to try to keep the expectations down, I think it’s their job to come out and perform well enough so we exceed expectations,” Zimmer said. “It’s probably our job to talk about how bad we’re going to be as opposed to them.”

One thing working in Zimmer’s favor is the experience of his club. Many of the key players on the roster were also around for the Vikings’ 11-5 2015 season and the subsequent disappointment of 2016. They have been through too much to put the cart in front of the horse.

“We got swag, but you gotta earn the swag,” defensive end Everson Griffen said. “You have to earn the right to have swag. What we did last year does not matter one bit. It’s what we do this year.”

“We have expectations for ourselves, but we can’t look ahead,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “There’s a lot that has to transpire from here until that time. It’s a long season, right now we’re in training camp, we can’t win the super bowl unless we come out here each day and get better and work toward that goal.”

The reality of the Vikings’ 2018 season is that their final record will ultimately rest on the play of Kirk Cousins.

The only teams that have been able to routinely repeat fantastic seasons are those with elite quarterbacks.

Since 2010, the number of teams to have back-to-back 12-plus win seasons without a quarterback named Manning, Brady, Roethlisberger and Wilson is one: The 2010 and 2011 Baltimore Ravens.

Take 2016 for example. Kansas City, Oakland and Dallas all won more than 12 games. None of them repeated that feat and only KC made the playoffs. In 2015, it was Carolina and Arizona who dominated and then fell off the following year.

Especially considering his contract, Cousins is very aware of what he’s being asked.

“I don’t know that you think about it a whole lot. That’s probably the best way, ignorance is bliss,” Cousins said in minicamp. “I just try to ignore the noise and not even know what’s going on or being said. That’s usually the best route. I know what I’m being coached to do, I know what I have to do, so I don’t need the outside to tell me because I have accountability here and I’m hard on myself.”

While Cousins is a talent upgrade over Keenum, it has been clear over the past three years that the quality of the team around him has a significant impact on how the season turns out. Washington’s defense ranked 27th, 19th and 17th over the past three years. Cousins was also sacked more last year than any quarterback in the NFL and his team finished 7-9.

The Vikings’ supporting cast is projected to be leaps and bounds better than the ‘17 team in D.C., but they were picked by ESPN to be a 9-7 team before the season. Injuries on the O-line and the loss of key receivers in free agency made the difference.

Which is part of the point when projecting the 2018 Vikings. Expecting 13 wins probably isn’t fair considering how many things would have to align in order to repeat last year’s magical run. But the team’s talent is far too high to expect anything less than the playoffs.

The record for Super Bowl-winning teams has varied — the New York Giants won after a 9-7 season in 2011 – but the average record for the eventual Super Bowl champions is 12 wins.

So if the Vikings regress, they can’t regress much in a stacked NFC with no less than a dozen teams thinking playoffs or more this season.