Vikings release kicker Kai Forbath

The kicking competition is officially over.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have released kicker Kai Forbath.

On Saturday Forbath missed a 41-yard field goal in the Vikings’ second preseason game. Rookie Daniel Carlson made all of his field goals against the Denver Broncos, including a 57-yarder.

Forbath took over as the Vikings’ kicker in 2016 and made 15 straight field goals to end the ‘16 season. He went 32-for-38 in 2017 but struggled with extra points.

The Vikings also announced Ade Aruna was placed on Injured Reserve and waived Cedric Lang, Josiah Price and Johnny Stanton, who all suffered severe injuries on Saturday.