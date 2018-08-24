Vikings-Seahawks: 10(or so) players who stood out

The Minnesota Vikings faced the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night at US Bank Stadium. Here are the players who stood out…

Kirk Cousins

The Vikings’ first-team offense was more effective against the Seahawks than they were last Saturday versus Jacksonville, but there were still some struggles. Cousins only picked up 182 yards on 28 pass attempts (6.5 yards per attempt) in the first half. His standout play was a back-shoulder throw to Stefon Diggs that went for 27 yards. Cousins also hit Laquon Treadwell for a 27-yard pass late in the second quarter. However, he struggled under pressure at times and failed on several attempts in the red zone, including a two-point conversion.

Dalvin Cook

While Dalvin Cook only rushed twice for one yard, his appearance in Friday night’s game was another step in his long recovery from an ACL tear suffered last season. Cook has looked strong in practice and should be in line to start Week 1.

Stefon Diggs

The Vikings’ star wide receiver made a terrific back-shoulder catch down the sideline as he continues to have good chemistry with Cousins in the lead up to the regular season. See the catch below:

Late in the second quarter, Diggs was popped by a Seahawks linebacker on a crossing route. He left the game briefly but returned before the end of the half. Diggs finished the half with four catches for 51 yards.

Laquon Treadwell



We haven’t seen much from the Vikings’ 2016 first-round pick in preseason games, though he and Cousins have connected a number of times during 11-on-11 training camp. On Friday, Treadwell grabbed a 27-yard pass in which he gained a big chunk of yards after the catch. He finished with 44 yards on three receptions.

Mike Remmers/Rashod Hill

Slowed by injuries, the Vikings’ offensive line hasn’t included many starters in the first two preseason games. Against Seattle, they got starting right guard Mike Remmers and starting right tackle Rashod Hill back in the lineup. They only played one series, but it was certainly a sight that Cousins couldn’t wait see — especially since the backups struggled mightily against Seattle’s front. Aviante Collins came in after Hill and rookie Brian O’Neill started the second half. O’Neill gave up a sack in the Vikings’ first drive. It appears the Vikings don’t see him as in competition for the starting job.

Daniel Carlson

After being awarded victory in the kicking competition, the rookie from Auburn missed his first two kicks. If there is anything that could set off a firestorm for Vikings’ fans, it’s concern about the kicker. There’s no good way to guess whether Carlson will work out long term, but the first impression of him as the Vikings’ stand-alone kicker was not great.

Craig James

Interestingly the undrafted free agent made his way into the game with the first-team defense at nickel corner in relief of Terence Newman. With Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes both dinged up, Mike Zimmer looked farther down the depth chart. James played well against the Jaguars last Saturday, possibly making him an option for the practice squad.

Eric Wilson

The Vikings’ linebacker made the team last year on the strength of his special teams. This preseason he has proven that he can step in and make plays on defense too. Wilson rotated in late in the second quarter with the first-team defense and then chased down a Seattle running back out of the backfield to shut down a Seahawks drive.

Trevor Siemian

If you had the Vikings’ backup quarterback being booed in the third preseason game, you win a prize. Siemian somehow completed four passes for a total of three yards. He was also sacked three times. At no point was he given a chance to throw by the Vikings’ offensive line — and when he did it wasn’t pretty. This hardly says anything about the backup quarterback situation, but it simply wasn’t a good night for the second-team offense.

George Iloka

A late free agent pickup, the Vikings’ newest member got into the game for the first time in the second half and quickly created a turnover. He jumped up and tipped a pass into the hands of Anthony Harris. His role will likely grow as the season goes along. Friday night’s action did not give us an indicator of how much he might play in the regular season.

Mike Boone

Roc Thomas missed some practice time this week and did not play on Friday, likely due to injury. That opened the door for Mike Boone to play the entire second half. He flashed explosiveness and was used in the passing game. The RB3 spot isn’t completely decided yet, but after Friday night’s action, Boone is clearly in the lead. However, he left the game late with an injury.

Kyle Sloter

Just when you think Sloter might not make the team, he comes back and makes something happen late in a preseason game. While it’s been a rocky camp for the former Bronco, he once again produced two touchdowns. His final play of Friday night’s game was a beautiful touchdown pass on the run to Chad Beebe. He continues to make his case as a gamer with arm talent and athleticism.

Jake Wieneke

The Vikings’ lanky UDFA receiver grabbed a touchdown and two-point conversion. He put his name into the battle for a practice squad job on Friday.

Chad Beebe

With a solid kick return and four catches on five targets including an excellent touchdown reception, Beebe continued to make his case for a roster (or practice squad) job. While Brandon Zylstra got reps ahead of him on Friday, the former CFL’er was not targeted in the passing game.