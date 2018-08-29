Vikings WR Cayleb Jones arrested for alleged theft, domestic assault

KSTP-TV is reporting Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones is being held in the Dakota County Jail on probable cause of felony-level theft and misdemeanor-level domestic assault.
Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said, in a statement, that team officials “are aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information. Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time.”
Jones has not been formally charged.
The 25-year-old was battling for a job during training camp after spending last year on the practice squad. He is already facing a four-game suspension to open the season.
