Vikings WR Cayleb Jones knows his career is resting on training camp

The last time Cayleb Jones’ career was on the edge, he rose to the occasion.

Through three preseason games prior to the 2017 season, Jones had just three catches for 26 yards. He entered the fourth preseason game against the Miami Dolphins needing a big day in order to earn a job. With Mitch Leidner at quarterback, Jones made a number of go-up-and-get-it catches en route to a nine-catch, 127-yard performance.

The 6-foot-3 receiver still didn’t make the active roster, but was brought back on the practice squad, where he remained for the 2017 season — and coincidentally was the first person to hug Stefon Diggs after his Minneapolis Miracle catch.

If the Vikings didn’t believe in Jones’ potential, they would have let him walk after a four-game suspension was announced on April 30. But not only has Jones been at training camp, but he has been one of the early standouts among a group of wide receivers fighting for a roster spot that could potentially be up for grabs.

“I’m not where I want to be yet, I know this is do-or-die for me as far as camp and I know what’s at stake every day,” Jones said.

The fact that Jones still has a shot to make the roster — he took a handful of snaps with Kirk Cousins at practice on Friday — points to the team’s belief he has potential.

Jones went through ups and downs during his college years, but he ultimately caught 129 passes at 14.9 yards per reception at Arizona. NFL.com draft profile

“Tall and long. Uses his length to the best of his ability high-pointing balls that look destined to be overthrows. Dangerous fade target in the red ­zone who can pick it over the heads of smaller corners. Extremely productive sophomore season. Ball tracker who finds some late separation on vertical routes.”

Jones is aware that his receiving performance in the upcoming preseason games won’t be the only thing under the microscope. Head coach Mike Zimmer said that special teams performance could be a determining factor for which on-the-bubble receiver makes the team.

“Last year I don’t think I was as good at special teams, I don’t think I understood them as well,” Jones said. “This year I know where I fit, I know what I’m supposed to do and I take special teams just as seriously as I do offense.”

If the Vikings find a quality undrafted receiver in Jones, he wouldn’t be the first under-the-radar success story on the squad. Jones has had a front-row seat over the last year watching Adam Thielen and Diggs. Asked the lessons he has taken away from the two stars, Jones said:

“Work doesn’t go unnoticed, it shows up. To be consistent every day, to detail your work as a receiver and every facet of being a receiver. And it doesn’t matter where you start. We have a first-round pick in Treadwell who’s playing great right now and it took him time…for him to understand what he needs to do and Adam took years to get where he’s at…it all takes time.”