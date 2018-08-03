Zimmer makes it clear Vikings are not trying to trade Barr

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer called for a press conference on Friday to say the team is not trying to trade Barr.

Zimmer said he was made aware of a report about Barr potentially being traded, but it is unclear what report he was referencing .

“I wanted to meet with you because I was made aware of an erroneous report about Anthony Barr,” Zimmer said. “Anthony is my guy, number one, we are unequivocally not trying to trade Anthony. He’s my first draft pick we ever had with me, he’s helped this defense go from 32nd or 31st, whatever it is, to being pretty good. So there’s none whatsoever truth to that rumor.

“He had a tweak yesterday and we kept him out for awhile, he should be out there today.”

Barr missed 11-on-11s on Thursday. Following practice he spoke with the media but would not elaborate on why he sat out.

“There was a reason for that,” Barr said. “I’m not able to discuss that. Any questions about that, talk to the head man.”

His comments may have led to some speculation that Barr, whose contract is up following the 2018 season, could be traded.

The Vikings’ head coach said the team is making efforts to keep their former first-round linebacker.

”We’re trying to get him signed, but that’s between upstairs and his people so we’d love to have him here, like I said he’s my guy,” Zimmer said. “I want him to get the best deal he can possibly get but in a selfish way I want him to be here.”

Zimmer elaborated on why he thinks Barr is valuable to the Vikings’ defense.

“He’s smart as heck, so I can tell him to do all kinds of different things, make all kinds of different checks and adjustments,” Zimmer said. “He has great size, length and speed. He dictates the game in a lot of different ways that don’t show up on the stat sheet and to me that’s important.”

Aside from Nick Easton, Barr is the last remaining starter with contract uncertainty as the team inked Stefon Diggs, Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter to long-term deals earlier this offseason.