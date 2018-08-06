Zimmer reveals plan for Cousins’ first preseason game; o-line concerns continue

EAGAN — Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ start in the Vikings’ preseason opener on Saturday in Denver will last as long as the first-team offensive line is on the field, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.

The question is how long will that unit play, and who will be with the first-team protecting Cousins in his debut in purple? The Vikings practiced Monday without three starting offensive linemen as left guard Nick Easton, center Pat Elflein and right guard Mike Remmers continued to sit out. Left tackle Riley Reiff and right tackle Rashod Hill were the only regular starters able to take part in the practice.

The news on Easton doesn’t appear to be good. He will get a second opinion this week for neck and back injuries, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. Easton also missed Saturday’s practice, joining Elflein (ankle and shoulder) and Remmers (ankle) on the sideline. Elflein remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list but can be activated at any time. Hill also has missed time during camp but is back after battling an illness.

The Vikings’ first-team line on Monday included Reiff at left tackle; Tom Compton at left guard; Cornelius Edison at center; Danny Isidora at right guard; and Hill at right tackle.

Asked about the guys currently playing on the line, Zimmer said: “Edison is a fighter, he’s powerful. Compton is playing like a veteran. Isidora, I thought he was better today. Last week wasn’t his best week, but we talked about some things so I think he’ll be better. He’ll continue to get better.”

It seems likely that Easton, Elflein and Remmers all will sit out Saturday’s game, meaning there is a chance the Vikings could attempt to get the players who start on the interior more work. But that doesn’t mean Cousins would play longer.

Odds would seem to be good that when Reiff exits, Cousins will as well, even if the others remain in the game a bit longer to get more action.

Zimmer also said Cousins’ comfort in the Vikings’ system continues to grow. However, it will be difficult for the offense to establish a true chemistry until the offensive line is intact and right now it’s anyone’s guess when that will happen.