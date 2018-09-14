Alexander set to debut, Elflein out vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their starting center for at least another week.

Pat Elflein will miss his second straight game as he continues to work his way back from offseason shoulder and ankle surgery. He was limited in practice all week.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who missed Week 1, will be back in the lineup. It’s unclear whether he will start or if the Vikings will stay with rookie Mike Hughes, who had a pick-six against the 49ers. Alexander was with the first team defense during preseason and training camp.

Everson Griffen, who was on the report with a toe injury on Thursday, was a full participant on Friday.

Trae Waynes practiced all week after leaving the opener with a knee issue.