Cook and Griffen out, Elflein will ‘have a role’ for Vikings vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings will be without two of their star players as they face off with the Buffalo Bills at US Bank Stadium on Sunday. Pass rusher Everson Griffen will sit out with a knee injury and Dalvin Cook will be sidelined by a hamstring issue.

The Vikings will also be without tight end David Morgan and punt returner Marcus Sherels. Backup running back Mike Boone — who presumably would be next-man-up for Cook — is listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Vikings starting center Pat Elflein will be back on the field for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he will “have a role” against the Bills, but would not start. Brett Jones will get the start at center for the third straight week.

On Buffalo’s side, defensive lineman Shaq Lawson is out and running back LeSean McCoy is questionable.