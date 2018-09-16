Cousins on Vikings-Packers tie: ‘I don’t know what to feel’

GREEN BAY, WIS. — The Minnesota Vikings’ offense couldn’t have done much more against the Green Bay Packers to put the team in position to win on Sunday than set up a 32-yard field goal in the middle of the field with four seconds remaining. But Daniel Carlson’s third miss of the day resulted in a 29-29 ending to Kirk Cousins’ first run at the Packers as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

“I don’t know what to feel after a tie,” Cousins said. “It’s a unique place to be and I’m proud of the way the whole team and the coaching staff, the players, the support staff, the way everybody stayed in and fought.”

The Vikings came back from down 20-7 in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 29. A missed field goal by Mason Crosby gave the Vikings a shot in overtime. Cousins led two potential game-winning drives, both of which ended on missed kicks.

“There were times when we felt we should have won it and there were times when the Packers felt like they should have won it,” Cousins said. “It was a great game and unfortunately we didn’t win.”

Following the game, Cousins said the team’s game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter was a group effort. He said:

”Any time you have a drive like that, it takes offensive linemen protecting, it takes receivers catching tough catches, being on the details where they line up and the spacing of the field, getting out of bounds and being aware of the situation, having a great play caller getting you into the position to get the ball out of your hand and get the man open. It took so many people to get us there and I thought it was good for our offense to get there.”

The Vikings’ quarterback finished the day with four touchdowns and 425 total yards passing — 75 of which came on a bomb to Stefon Diggs, marking the second time in two games they have connected on touchdowns.

”Ithink what was impressive about that play was finishing,” Cousins said. “If he gets tackled there or is short, who knows if we come away with a field goal or a touchdown. The fact that he pulled through and found away to get six and not leave it up to the next ste of plays, I think that is the mark of a great player: to turn that play immediately into six instead of falling down and waiting for the next snap.”

No one in the Vikings’ locker room showed frustration with Carlson, who was drafted in the fifth-round this year. Cousins went the win-as-a-team-lose-as-a-team route as well.

“We all try to help one another,” he said. “So many times the defense bailed us out. Our first touchdown was off a great return by the special teams. So maybe we don’t even score without that great return. We try to play complementary football and help one another.”