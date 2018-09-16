Diggs, Thielen react to their first NFC North battle with Cousins under center

GREEN BAY, WIS. — You won’t find a receiver duo in the NFL you’d rather have when trailing in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field than Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

The Minnesota Vikings’ receivers finished the day combining for 21 receptions, 259 yards and three touchdowns. With the Vikings down by eight late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Kirk Cousins hit Thielen for a 22-yard touchdown and then tied the game at 29 with a drop-in-the-bucket throw to convert the two-point try.

Following the game, Diggs and Thielen went into detail on Cousins’ performance and the wild tie in Green Bay.

Thielen on his touchdown catch:

“I was trying to not show my hands so they couldn’t put their hands up and knock it down. It just shows how accurate Kirk can be and especially in those critical situations…[the play is] basically just to get to the pylon and whatever it takes to get there and that’s where Kirk threw the ball.”

Thielen on the comeback and final result:

”You fight so hard and especially in a game like that you put so much on the line and it’s tough not to come out with a victory but at the same time, we’re going to learn from this game. It’s Week 2 of the season and we’ve got a long way to go. I think one thing it does is gives us a lot of confidence. Hey, we’re never out of a game with our weapons and with Kirk as our leader and with our defense, we’re never out of a game.”

Thielen on Cousins in the huddle:

”The same Kirk that we’ve seen all offseason. He’s just out there ready to play some football. There’s no situation too big for him. It goes back to giving us confidence. We know that we’re never out of a football game. We played really poorly today and we still had a chance to win it several times. We’re going to take some positives but also take some negatives out of this game too.”

Diggs on his 75-yard catch:

”It’s just the beginning of something hopefully good. Kirk’s usual, giving me a chance. We’re going to continue to work and hopefully we hit a lot more of those.”

Diggs on his and Thielen’s big late-game plays:

“Just the usual of me and Adam trying to do everything we can for the quarterback as far as making plays and when they come up, you try to make ‘em. Put the quarterback at ease that he can rely on you. Nothing new, especially coming from Adam. He’s been consistent throughout his years and we just try to lead the way, keep it going.”

Diggs on Cousins’ performance:

”Kirk always steps up to the plate and you want that, you see that. He commands the huddle, he shows what he can do each and every week…I’m happy my quarterback had a good day. He keeps working. That’s the type of guy Kirk is. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low. He’ll show you some enthusiasm, but as far as chipping away, that’s him.”

Diggs on the comeback:

”You don’t want to aim for a tie. As far as being down and rallying back, that’s something, I won’t say you can be happy about, but you can appreciate as far as guys going out there and giving their all. For us, it’s a learning experience, I feel like down the road it’s going to help us.”