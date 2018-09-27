LISTEN NOW

Everson Griffen releases statement on Instagram

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 27, 2018 6:33 pm

Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen has released a statement via Instagram regarding his recent absence from the team.

“This past week’s events have raised many questions and I want to apologize to everyone who was impacted,” Griffen wrote. “I am currently focused on resolving personal issues which I have been dealing with for a long time. Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone.”

Griffen reportedly caused a stir at a Minneapolis hotel where the Vikings were staying last Saturday, threatening an employee. No charges were filed and he reportedly is getting treatment for mental health-related issues.

