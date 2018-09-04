Get ready for Vikings season by reading our top offseason feature stories

The Minnesota Vikings open up their season this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. If you missed any of our offseason coverage here at 1500ESPN, here are links to our most in-depth features to help you get ready for Week 1. Enjoy…

Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?

We explore Cousins’ rise in Washington to what his $84 million contract means to his underdog mentality and we look at the pressure he faces on a Super Bowl-caliber team.

Mike Zimmer: The last honest head coach

The Vikings’ head coach is known for shooting from the hip. What value does his honesty bring to the Vikings? Will he have to change with a new (and very expensive) quarterback?

Xavier Rhodes loves passing every test

The Vikings’ shutdown corner comes across like a fun-loving competitor, but his work behind the scenes to master every detail of the game is the reason he’s risen to one of the NFL’s best shutdown corners.

How Latavius Murray spent the summer shaping his future

Latavius Murray is a Pro Bowl running back and proved last year that he knows how to find the end zone. But what you might not know about Murray is that he’s been studying for his MBA and thinking about life beyond football.

The Vikings, regression and the weight of expectations

Following a trip to the NFC Championship game, everyone expects the Vikings to be in the Super Bowl this year. Is it fair to set the bar that high? What could go right, what could go wrong?

Exploring one NFC exec’s claim that Kirk Cousins is ‘not a finisher

An NFC executive told ESPN that Kirk Cousins isn’t a finisher. Should we take that claim seriously? Will Cousins’ win-loss record follow him from D.C. to Minneapolis?

Stefon Diggs kept his promise

The Vikings signed Stefon Diggs to a long-term contract this offseason. Inking the new deal meant keeping a promise he made long ago to his family.

Vikings DE Bower learning to deal with death as he battles for playing time

Tashawn Bower was hit hard by the loss of offensive line coach Tony Sparano, in part because he’s recently lost several other coaches that helped him along the way.

What can we learn from week 17 about the right side of the Vikings’ O-line?

We connected with offensive line analyst Brandon Thorn for a tape session. Will the new right side of the O-line hold up and protect Kirk Cousins? Here’s what we learned.

Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top

It wasn’t that long ago that Kirk Cousins was benched in favor of Colt McCoy. Once he started working with a quarterback guru, his play began to take off. Hear from the QB expert who pushed him to the top.

The strange history of the Vikings’ No. 84, before and after Randy Moss

With Randy Moss going into the Hall of Fame, we look at the argument for an against retiring Moss’s number and the winding history of the No. 84 in Vikings’ history.

What it’s like to be on the wrong end of a quintessential Randy Moss play

Nick Ferguson had Randy Moss tackled. Then Randy did something that only the greatest receiver in history could do and Ferguson was left wondering how it all happened so fast.

Dalvin’s detour: Dalvin Cook’s long road back to stardom

In Week 4, Dalvin Cook suffered a season-ending injury. The road back hasn’t been easy, but he’s ready now to rise up to the top of the NFL.

Personnel, play-action and the ways to maximize Kirk Cousins’ skills

Kirk Cousins talked at length about what makes a good play-action quarterback. Hint: It goes far beyond the QB.

The Vikings are ready for the RPO rage

All you’ve heard about this offseason is how teams will be implementing more RPOs into their attacks. Will the Vikings be on that bandwagon? How will Mike Zimmer’s defense defend RPOs?

Dalvin Cook and the art of stealing yards with screens

Kirk Cousins has a strong arm, no doubt, but one of the best ways the Vikings can get the most out of him is with screen passes. And Dalvin Cook will be the centerpiece of that attack.

How versatility helps Kyle Rudolph create mismatches

The Vikings’ Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph could benefit from John DeFilippo’s offense by moving all over the field.

What will DeFilippo dial up for Cousins when the Vikings’ season is on the line?

The Vikings’ new offensive coordinator comes from the Super Bowl winners. We looked into the what the Philadelphia Eagles called in big spots to find out what we will see from DeFilippo in Minnesota.

Vikings CB Alexander is now embracing the role he once fought against

Last year Mackensie Alexander lost the nickel corner job in camp. Now he’s looking to prove that things have changed and he can handle one of the NFL’s most challenging positions…

Revisiting Anthony Barr’s role as a pass rusher

In the past, Anthony Barr has been used as an all-around linebacker, but we could see him chasing the passer more often this year. What will that mean to the Vikings’ defense and his future?

Cedric Thompson is finally at peace

The former Minnesota Viking went through tough times growing up, but he’s found himself in Minnesota. And now that his career is over, Thompson has a unique new path.