Griffen on Robison’s release: ‘That was a tough one for me’

Everson Griffen and Brian Robison go way back.

When Griffen was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2010 draft — coincidentally the same round as Robison — they were both looked at as situational pass rushers. Both became much more as B-Rob racked up 60 sacks in his career and Griffen has become one of the best rushers I note NFL.

On Saturday, Griffen’s only remaining Day 1 teammate was released by the Vikings.

“That was a tough one for me,” Griffen said Monday. “B-Rob has been one of my best friends on the team for going on nine years. I was here when Jared [Allen], Kevin [Williams], Pat Williams, Letroy [Guion], Fred Evans, Jayme Mitchell. We go way back. B-Rob was a great dude, a great person, a great man. I looked up to him. He was a good dude to look up to. He did all the right things and that is what you strive for each and every day. He is going to be missed big time.

Griffen acknowledged that the Vikings have two up-and-coming rushers in Tashawn Bower and Stephen Weatherly, who each had strong preseasons and could be in line for similar roles to the ones Griffen and B-Rob had in their early days.

“We felt like those two young guys had a chance to be good players, and obviously it’s tough about Brian,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “Since I’ve been here he’s been a great mentor, a good player, worked hard every day. Unfortunately it’s part of the NFL.”

“Do I wish he was here? Of course,” Griffen said. “I miss my brother. But in this league, in this business, the train is going to keep on moving. It is going to keep on going. There are things required out of us to do each and every day. Even though he will be missed, we still have to get ready to play San Francisco. But I love him. That is my dawg. White Chocolate.”