Kyle Sloter is your 2018 Mr. Mankato

And the winner is…..

This year’s Mr. Mankato came down to three candidates: Quarterback Kyle Sloter, running back Mike Boone and wide receiver Chad Beebe.

Heading into the Minnesota Vikings’ final preseason game, the fans voted it to be a neck-and-neck race between the three for the award given to the player (drafted third round or later) who rose to the top during preseason and training camp.

So…. who is Mr. Mankato right now? — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) August 31, 2018

But in Week 4 of the preseason, Sloter played above the rest, finishing 41-for-56 passing with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 114.1 quarterback rating.

Sloter, who won a job on the active roster with his performance, was nearly a unanimous pick from the committee. Mike Boone received one vote. Chad Beebe caught nine passes and two touchdowns, but he did not play against the Titans, hurting his chances.