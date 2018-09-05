LISTEN NOW

Kyle Sloter is your 2018 Mr. Mankato

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 5, 2018 8:58 am

And the winner is…..

This year’s Mr. Mankato came down to three candidates: Quarterback Kyle Sloter, running back Mike Boone and wide receiver Chad Beebe.

Heading into the Minnesota Vikings’ final preseason game, the fans voted it to be a neck-and-neck race between the three for the award given to the player (drafted third round or later) who rose to the top during preseason and training camp.

But in Week 4 of the preseason, Sloter played above the rest, finishing 41-for-56 passing with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 114.1 quarterback rating.

Sloter, who won a job on the active roster with his performance, was nearly a unanimous pick from the committee. Mike Boone received one vote. Chad Beebe caught nine passes and two touchdowns, but he did not play against the Titans, hurting his chances.

