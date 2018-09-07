New Vikings center Brett Jones will be thrown into the fire vs. 49ers

Two weeks ago, Brett Jones played for the New York Giants. Now he will be facing off with one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL in San Francisco’s DeForest Buckner.

While head coach Mike Zimmer has not announced his starting center, Kirk Cousins revealed on Wednesday that he’d been working in practice with Jones, who has started 13 games last season. The Star Tribune confirmed via sources that the former CFL’er will start on Sunday.

“We’re very lucky. First off, he’s a tremendously smart guy. He’s a really smart guy. I think his test scores were out of the roof,” offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said. ” We’re lucky that he’s a very bright person, number one, he learns quickly. Number two being at the Giants I think a lot of the running game terminology for him being with Coach Shurmur was the same, so when you combine those two things. He had to come in a learn some of our protection schemes and that but he’s picked that up quickly. Obviously, if he has to play Sunday we’re confident he’s going to do a great job.”

Jones ranked fourth in Pro Football Focus’s Pass Blocking Efficiency statistic, allowing just 10 QB pressures in 571 passing snaps with New York last season.

“He’s a little squatty body, so he’s short and lower center of gravity thickness wise, that helps,” Zimmer said.

Jones will have his work cut out going against Buckner, who ranked fifth in the NFL in QB pressures (per PFF).

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will be working with his fourth different center between the start of training camp and Week 1.

“Just like Brett’s not going to drop back and throw the ball for me, I’m not going to make his calls for him but after the walk-throughs, after the practices, I’m going to say to him I’d like the call to be different there or what were you doing there and then obviously by Sunday he’ll be very comfortable on making those calls,” Cousins said. “We’re going to coach him all week and then he’s going to play center in the NFL like he’s done for a lot of games already.”