PFF numbers show Aaron Donald’s dominance over Vikings

For the second straight week, an opposing defensive lineman mauled the Minnesota Vikings. Against Buffalo, the Vikings struggled to slow down pass rusher Jerry Hughes. In Thursday night’s 38-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota’s offensive line had no answer for Aaron Donald.

Los Angeles’s franchise defensive tackle registered 13 pressures (two sacks, two QB hits, nine hurries) in th Rams’ victory, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also credited with four run stops.

The interior of the Vikings’ offensive line had no answer for the Rams’ inside rushers Donald and Ndamukong Suh. The former Lion and Dolphin had six pressures and a batted pass.

Guards Tom Compton and Mike Remmers gave up 15 pressures and Pat Elflein allowed five in his first start of the year, per PFF.

he's not one of us pic.twitter.com/kYgiOQ7yg3 — charles mcdonald (lakers 0-0) (@FourVerts) September 28, 2018

Playing on an injured foot, left tackle Riley Reiff had the best game of any Vikings O-lineman by far. In 58 dropbacks he allowed four pressures. PFF did not ding Reiff for the final Vikings play in which Kirk Cousins was strip-sacked. On the play, Reiff was able to push his man past the passer but John Franklin-Myers got a hand out on Cousins’ arm.

It was a tale of two offensive lines on Thursday with the Rams allowing just one sack, one QB hit and 10 hurries. Put another way: Aaron Donald outplayed the entire Vikings defensive line.

Things won’t get any easier for the Vikings’ O-line as they match up with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. The Eagles rate No. 2 in the NFL in PFF’s team pass rush grade…behind the Rams.