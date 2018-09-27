Reiff, Cook both active vs. Rams

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Minnesota Vikings will get Dalvin Cook back in the lineup on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams after he missed last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury. Starting left tackle Riley Reiff will also play despite missing practice this week with a foot injury.

The Vikings will be without defensive tackle Tom Johnson. They get tight end David Morgan back after he missed last week.

Special teamer Anthony Harris will miss Thursday’s game and Everson Griffen reminds out.

From the Rams’ side, Marcus Peters will be active. He was expected to miss the game. It is unclear how many snaps he will play.