Report: Vikings to bring back DT Tom Johnson

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 18, 2018 12:53 pm
Dec 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in front of Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson (92) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will sign defensive tackle Tom Johnson, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Johnson was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week. Seattle reportedly had planned to re-sign him, but instead the veteran DT elected to return to Minnesota.

The Vikings signed Johnson out of the CFL in 2014. He racked up 16 sacks from 2014-2017 and played 68 percent of snaps last season.

