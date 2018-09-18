Report: Vikings to bring back DT Tom Johnson

The Minnesota Vikings will sign defensive tackle Tom Johnson, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Johnson was released by the Seattle Seahawks last week. Seattle reportedly had planned to re-sign him, but instead the veteran DT elected to return to Minnesota.
The Vikings signed Johnson out of the CFL in 2014. He racked up 16 sacks from 2014-2017 and played 68 percent of snaps last season.
The #Seahawks won’t be able to re-sign Tom Johnson after all. The #Vikings swooped in after the veteran DT’s release became official Monday and are expected to re-sign him to a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million, source said. “Sebastian Thunderbucket” rides again.
