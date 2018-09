The Minnesota Vikings have claimed former Pittsburgh Steelers punter Matt Wile off waivers.

Wile punted for the Arizona Cardinals and and Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He had a total of 12 punts for an average of 46.1 yards per boot. He punted three times in preseason this year, averaging 50.0 yards per kick.

Punter Ryan Quigley, averaged 42.2 yards per punt last year, was released on Sunday.

The Vikings also announced the following players have been added to the practice squad: