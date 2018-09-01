LISTEN NOW

Report: Vikings to cut DE Brian Robison

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 1, 2018 11:31 am

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings will release defensive end Brian Robison.

He has picked up 60 sacks in 173 games as a Viking. Robison was a fourth-round by Minnesota pick in 2007.

The Vikings have had several young players on the defensive line step up during training camp, including defensive ends Tashawn Bower and Stephen Weatherly.

Robison was set to make $1.1 million.

