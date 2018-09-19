Report: Vikings release NT David Parry to make room for Tom Johnson

An odd situation in Seattle allowed the Minnesota Vikings to sign defensive tackle Tom Johnson, who had 16 sacks between 2014 and 2017 for the Vikings. The Seahawks planned to release and then re-sign Johnson, but the Vikings picked him up instead.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, in order to make room for the veteran pass rusher, the Vikings have released David Parry, who was signed as a free agent this offseason.

Parry played 26 snaps against the Packers on Sunday.