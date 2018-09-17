Vikings waive Carlson after three-miss day, reportedly will sign Bailey

The Minnesota Vikings acted quickly after rookie Daniel Carlson missed three field goals against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The team announced it had placed Carlson on waivers, and Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reported the Vikings will sign veteran kicker Dan Bailey.

Bailey, 30, has made 88.2 percent of his career field goals. He was released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Bailey turned down four other job offers.

The Vikings drafted Carlson in the fifth round of this year’s draft. He beat Kai Forbath for the job.