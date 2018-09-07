Report: Vikings work out receiver Breshad Perriman

The Minnesota Vikings worked out several players, including former first-round pick receiver Breshad Perriman, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Perriman caught just 10 passes on 35 targets last season.

The Vikings also worked out former 49er Aldrick Robinson, who had 19 receptions in 2017 and Teo Redding, an undrafted free agent who spent the offseason with Detroit.

Three linemen visited with the Vikings on Friday: Centers Hroniss Grasu and Wesley Johnson along with guard Bryan Witzmann.

Grasu started 12 games with the Bears over the last two years. Johnson started 15 games for the Jets in 2017 and Witzmann started 13 games for Kansas City.