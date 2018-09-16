Reports: Aaron Rodgers to play vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings were convinced Aaron Rodgers would be under center on Sunday at Lambeau Field despite a knee injury suffered last week against Chicago. It appears they were right.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport are reportinng that Rodgers will start Sunday.

Absent a setback, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today vs the #Vikings, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He’s still sore and swollen because of a sprained knee, but sounded like practice Saturday impressed everyone. Should be good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2018

Rodgers practiced on Saturday for the first time all week. He is officially listed as questionable.