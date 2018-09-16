LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Position-by-position: How the Vikings match up with the Packers

Reports: Aaron Rodgers to play vs. Vikings

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 16, 2018 7:52 am

The Minnesota Vikings were convinced Aaron Rodgers would be under center on Sunday at Lambeau Field despite a knee injury suffered last week against Chicago. It appears they were right.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport are reportinng that Rodgers will start Sunday.

Rodgers practiced on Saturday for the first time all week. He is officially listed as questionable.

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings

Previous Story Position-by-position: How the Vikings match up with the Packers