Reports: Bears to acquire Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack

The NFC North just got tougher.

The Chicago Bears are reportedly on the verge of acquiring Oakland Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Oakland dealt Mack in part because the two sides could not come to a contract agreement. Over the last three seasons, he’s picked up 36.5 sacks and forced eight fumbles in that time span.

The Bears finished 10th in yards allowed and ninth in points against last season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reports that the Bears and Mack will have a new contract that will likely make the former University at Buffalo star the highest paid defensive player in football.